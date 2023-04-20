The renovation of the former grocery store at the corner of Gillette and George streets has been met with a number of unwelcome, time-delaying surprises, but has also uncovered hidden gems that will be highlighted when the location reopens as WAFER Food Pantry.

WAFER purchased the building, which most recently housed Gordy’s, in August 2021 with intentions to relocate the area’s largest food pantry from its Causeway Boulevard address. The site has been occupied by grocers for over a century, including Birnbaum’s Park and Shop several decades ago.

During reconstruction, mural advertisements for La Crosse’s Dolly Madison Dairy and Kingsbury Beer were discovered on the east side of the building, and while they are unsalvageable on walls that are no longer structurally sound, the unveiled Birnbaum’s storefront is being restored.

“It is part of the structure that supports the roof, but the wall was in rough condition,” said WAFER executive director Erin Waldhart. “So we had it cleaned and sealed and then called in an artist and the granddaughter of Howard Birnbaum, Kim (Low), to assist with the painting.”

Low, whose father and other relatives worked in the store, was around 6 years old when the family turned over ownership. After learning the storefront had revealed itself during construction, Low reached out to WAFER.

“I remember little bits and pieces of the shop, and I said, ‘You know, if you find anything in there …’ The nostalgic history is really neat,” said Low. “I think it’s amazing that they are keeping this.”

With experience in mural painting, Low offered to join local artist Michael Martino in the restoration of the “Birnbaum Super Market” emblem on the long-covered facade. The overall project required the replacement of some of the bricks and will also include the repainting of a cow’s head on a partially hidden Borden’s advertisement.

Although many aspects of the building have changed — the second story, once apartments, was previously removed and a tunnel conveyor system was long ago closed up — special touches, such as a tin roof, offer old-fashioned charm that fits the proudly historic ambience of the North Side.

“It looks amazing. What they’ve done here is just beautiful,” said Low. “The people from the North Side are very grounded, and I think they will be able to come in and see some of that.”

Transforming the building into WAFER has been challenging, Waldhart said, with “many issues that we’ve dealt with. The date for our move in has moved many times.”

The most recent projected opening date for the food pantry was March. But in addition to construction woes, supply chain and staffing issues have pushed back the timeline. The food pantry continues to serve more than 1,500 monthly families at 403 Causeway Blvd.

Waldhart said WAFER hopes to open the 1607 George St. building to the public by the end of May.