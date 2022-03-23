WAFER continues second food package, plans mobile pantry stop Thursday

Since May 2020, WAFER has been offering patrons the option to receive multiple food packages per week, an increase from one complete food packages per month pre-pandemic.

That practice will continue through April.

"We recognize that people in our local communities will continue to benefit from this added food option to help reduce the number of choices made between food or other necessities (such as heating expenses, shelter, winter gear for children, health care, medications, financial strain due to COVID, and more)," WAFER said.

Additionally, the WAFER Mobile Food Pantry is making a new stop on La Crosse’s northside in the parking lot of the future operation location for the food pantry.

The Mobile Pantry will serve from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the new location on the corner of Gillette and George streets. Pre-registration is not necessary and those in need are welcome. Food packages will include canned goods, milk, eggs, dairy products, frozen meat, fresh produce, and hygiene items.

For more information about Mobile Pantry stops, locations, and times, visit https://waferlacrosse.org/mobile-pantry.

WAFER is La Crosse County’s largest food pantry, serving the greater La Crosse area including households in Bangor, Rockland, Holmen, Onalaska, Mindoro, and West Salem. For more information please contact Erin Waldhart (see above for contact information).

