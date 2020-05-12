WAFER doubling food packages after receiving $30,000 grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAFER food pantry will now give out two monthly food packages to families in need after a $30,000 grant from the Warren and Denise Loveland Family Fund at the La Crosse Community Foundation.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic WAFER, La Crosse County's largest food pantry, served about 1,500 families per month in La Crosse, Bangor, Rockland, Holmen, Onalaska, Mindoro and West Salem.

However, lost wages due to to the safer-at-home order have increased the number of individuals seeking assistance, and WAFER has responded by preparing bulk grocery packages and offering delivery through the school districts and community volunteers.

Annually, WAFER serves about 40,000 people, or 1.5 million meals. With the Warren and Denise Loveland Family Fund grant, WAFER will be able to provide about 120,000 meals during the next six to eight weeks, with packages increasing to two per month for all patrons. Food package deliveries or pickups must be spaced at least 10 days apart, and patrons will need to present a form of identification