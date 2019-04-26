The WAFER Food Pantry will be hosting an open house and block party from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 403 Causeway Blvd.
Music, food, brew, karaoke and a chance to win tickets to Country Boom and the Brewers will be available at the event, which is free and open to the public.
A tour of WAFER's facility, which provides to more than 1,500 families in the greater La Crosse area, will also be available.
For more information, visit www.waferlacrosse.org.
