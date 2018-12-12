Erin Waldhart was in a hugging mood Tuesday — even though the object of her affection was a new cooler that could have given her a cold shoulder after it was delivered to the WAFER food pantry she heads in La Crosse.
“It’s beautiful — I’ve hugged it three times today,” Waldhart said of the 49-square-foot Arctic Air commercial reach-in cooler, delivered Tuesday morning as part of a UnitedHealthcare grant of $700,000 to the Feeding Wisconsin initiative.
The cooler, which a UnitedHealthcare representative said cost more than $2,000 not including delivery, delights Waldhart because it is an additional cooler instead of a replacement.
Some of the pantry’s produce with a longer shelf life that has been stored at room temperature now can be stored in the cooler.
“I hope more people will eat fresh produce,” she said.
Waldhart said the Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester, Minn., that WAFER uses offered her a pie-in-the-sky choice. Unable to get her first choice of a nutritionist to walk around with clients to help them select food, she opted for the cooler — stipulating that it have glass doors — courtesy of UnitedHealthcare, she said.
The new cooler is one of more than 50 being delivered to food pantries statewide by UnitedHealthcare, which also is funding training programs for food pantry staff on how to handle and market fresh produce and create pilot programs to expand Wisconsin’s emergency food system to distribute fresh produce.
WAFER also is receiving $5,000 to spend as needed, Waldhart said.
