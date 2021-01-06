WAFER food pantry offering curbside pickup for winter months

WAFER Food Pantry is offering curbside pickup during the winter months, after previously distributing food packages outdoors as a COVID-19 precaution.

Patrons may pull into the parking lot and stop at the temporary structure at the rear of the building and remain in their cars while registering. They will then drive up to the conveyer to retrieve their groceries and load them in their vehicle.

The structure, conveyer and registration program are being funded through a partnership with Feeding Wisconsin, Channel One Food Bank in Rochester and CARES Act funding administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

WAFER, at 403 Causeway Blvd, La Crosse, received a portion of the $2.2 million of funding through the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant.

The remainder of the project expenses were provided by grant funding from La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund and the Susan M. Quillin Fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation.

For more information, visit https://waferlacrosse.org/covid-19/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

