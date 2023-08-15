WAFER Food Pantry will begin its drive-thru grocery pickup services Wednesday, according to a press release.

The service is available for those with current accounts, though they must meet one of the eligibility requirements: at least 60 years old, people with physical limitations or referral by WAFER staff for a special circumstance. A photo ID will also be required.

Drive-thru pickup will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 1603 George St. in La Crosse.

According to the press release, food packages — which are intended to provide four or five days of food for the household — will be pre-assembled and contain similar items to those offered inside the pantry. Packages include canned goods, bakery items, dairy products, frozen meat and a large assortment of produce.

Patrons are eligible to receive one complete food package monthly from any service or program offered by WAFER.