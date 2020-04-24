WAFER food pantry to hold drive-thru event Saturday in West Salem

The WAFER food pantry will hold the once-monthly giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon April 25 at 403 Causeway Blvd., La Crosse, and from 10 to 11 a.m. April 25 in the Anytime Fitness Parking Lot, 1500 W. Hwy. 16, West Salem.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a drive-thru process will be implemented and walk-up services will be limited. Vehicles should line up beginning at Causeway Boulevard and turn the line onto Milwaukee Street at the intersection. Tickets issued prior to closing on April 23 will be collected on Sumner Street prior to receiving a food package. There is no change in procedure for West Salem.