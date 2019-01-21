Furloughed federal government workers who might balk about going to a food shelf shouldn’t hesitate in their time of need, says Erin Waldhart, executive director of the WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse.
New faces began appearing at WAFER last week the federal government shutdown continued to set record daily and will enter its 32nd day today.
“We’re here to support those workers until the shutdown ends, and likely afterward, because they won’t be getting paid right away,” Waldhart said Monday as people worked their way through the aisles of nonperishables and the produce refrigerators at the pantry at 403 Causeway Blvd. in La Crosse.
And they need not fear being grilled or photo-ID’d about their status when going to the largest food pantry in the Coulee Region, Waldhart said.
“One person actually brought in a check showing zero dollars,” worried the food shelf would require documentation, she said.
“The hardest part is to get people in the door” to accept the fact that WAFER exists to help,” Waldhart said.
About 800,000 workers are either idled or working without pay, and food shelves such as WAFER and private businesses that are offering free goods reflect the fact that the shutdown is hurting front-line workers.
The shutdown impasse pitting President Donald Trump and most Republicans vs. congressional Democrats has shown movement amid dueling proposals to fund government. Trump insists that a deal include $5.7 billion for a wall between the United States and Mexico, while Democrats want to fund the government before negotiation on border security.
Waldhart and Laura Kim, who works the front at desk at WAFER, eschew discussion of the politics involved. Instead, they focus their attention on serving people who sometimes live paycheck to paycheck in the first place and now can’t afford to buy food.
“They are very humble and grateful, and say when they get checks, they will pay back somehow,” Kim said.
The situations of many federal workers in the Coulee Region mirror those reported nationally, Waldhart said.
“One family made a significant investment over the summer — in a home, which is a good thing — and now, not getting paid, they wonder how to pay the bills,” she said.
A couple of local companies are offering free goods to ease the strain on furloughed workers and those working without pay.
The Great Harvest Bread Co. is offering free loaves of bread and treats to affected workers, while the Pearl Street Brewery is giving idled workers a free pint and half-off prices on six packs and growlers.
The response at Great Harvest has been strong since the store began offering the free bread from a cart in the restaurant last week, including several emails from people wondering whether the program is real or just a rumor, owner Jennifer Williamson said.
For the record, the baked goods Williamson is giving away are as fresh as any in the store, after the 5½-hour process from milling grain to pulling the loaves from the oven — not day-olds or leftovers. The store, which has breakfast and daily menus including soups and sandwiches, offers a rotating variety of whole-grain loaves. Also Monday, Williamson put cashew chunk bars and carrot cake on the free cart.
Great Harvest also is taking an informal approach to eligibility, Williamson said during an interview at her store at 58 Rose St. Monday.
“At this point, we’re taking people at face value,” Williamson said. “If anything, more people could be taking advantage of it who are federal workers. We don’t think anybody is trying to take advantage of our gifting.”
Quite the contrary, she said, adding, “We did have a government employee over the weekend who said they really wanted to least pay half the price of the loaf because they felt uncomfortable taking it at no cost.
“That’s not our goal — we really want federal employees to know that, while they are trying to make ends meet, we are more than happy to help, and this bread is really meant to be free for them,” said the Winona resident, who is marking the fifth anniversary of her Great Harvest franchise.
The idea for franchisees of the Dillon, Mont.-based chain to offer the free loaves came from the ground up, Williamson said.
“I can’t take personal credit for it,” she said. “One of our bakeries has a really high number of federal employees in their area. So they ran the shelf and sent out an email to all of the owners saying, ‘Hey, if you can afford to, this is a really great way to help out in your community.’ And we figured it’s the least we can do.”
Individual franchise owners among the chain’s 200 stores also are choosing their own names for their initiatives, with Williamson opting for “Shutdown Shelf” for the cart.
Furloughed workers need to slake their thirst once in a while, but beer might seem like too much of a luxury when a check says zero, so Pearl Street Brewery is offering pints and discounts for brews.
A few federal workers have dropped in, said Tami Plourde, the brewery’s co-owner, marketing manager and brewmistress.
I think the shutdown is neither black nor white or cut and dried,” Plourde said. “I feel sorry for the people affected. We’re blessed to have had support of local people for 20 years” and viewed this as a way to give back.
Offering the free pints and discounts was a “gut reaction,” she said, “hoping to bring light into dark places for people. These tiny perks are the first things people cut out of the budget” when finances tighten.
“I feel terrible for the people, so hopefully we can help even a tiny bit,” Plourde said.
The numbers of federal workers in La Crosse County — and a breakdown of those affected — are elusive figures, although the office of 3rd District Congressman Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, says its most recent statewide tally is 3,198, without a local breakdown.
Local employment agencies haven’t seen an influx of government workers looking for temporary work, with a supervisor at one agency suggesting that trend might be more likely to occur in areas with large federal installations.
