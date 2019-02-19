Try 1 month for 99¢

WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse is encouraging clients to return during the month for more items made available because of surpluses from local retail partners and the federal government’s Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Clients will receive their regular monthly food packages and be able to return once a week for milk, produce and bakery items. The partial packages will continue to be available until the surplus runs out at WAFER, at 403 Causeway Blvd., the Coulee Region’s largest food pantry.

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

