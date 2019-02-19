WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse is encouraging clients to return during the month for more items made available because of surpluses from local retail partners and the federal government’s Emergency Food Assistance Program.
Clients will receive their regular monthly food packages and be able to return once a week for milk, produce and bakery items. The partial packages will continue to be available until the surplus runs out at WAFER, at 403 Causeway Blvd., the Coulee Region’s largest food pantry.
