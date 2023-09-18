WAFER is installing solar panels at its new George Street location, according to the food pantry's press release.

Prior to relocating, WAFER leadership was approached by a community member wanting to financially support a solar panel project, according to Erin Waldhart, the food pantry's executive director. The project was put on hold until a new location was found.

The system will be fully funded, according to Waldhart, with support from Aaron Benson and his team at Solar Connection, grantors such as Solar Moonshot and private donors. The 150-plus panels should take about two weeks to install.

In the past several years, WAFER has implemented other initiatives to contribute to greater environmental stewardship. This latest project is complementary to cardboard, plastics and organic recycling.

WAFER is La Crosse County’s largest food pantry, serving the greater area. Each month it provides food packages to more than 1,500 families. Over the course of a year, it puts food directly on the table for nearly 35,000 people and last year provided 1.5 million meals.