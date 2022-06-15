WAFER looking for donations for $3.6 million building project

WAFER is asking for community contributions towards the food pantry's renovation of the former Gordy’s Market building, a multimillion dollar project.

WAFER announced last August it was buying the building, located at George and Gillette streets, with plans to renovate and expand. The food pantry, the largest in West Central Wisconsin, has already secured $1.5 million, with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration contributing $500,000.

The project, WAFER says, will "build capacity, hope and dignity" for community members. Last year, 1.5 million meals were distributed, 2,400 food packages were dispersed through the Mobile Food Pantry, and 40 children benefited from the Backpack Program, a collaboration with the Bangor School District to supply food for the weekend.

WAFER's current facility, located in the northside industrial park, is no longer sufficient for "the scope of our program and food distribution," the organization says, and the $3.6 million needed will ensure the food pantry is able to operate smoothly and continue providing fresh produce and dairy, along with non perishables, to those in need.

Broken down by cost, half a million is needed for site improvements to the parking lot, lighting, utility extension and more. Alterations to the existing building, such as new doors, metal siding, a new bathroom, break room and storage room, and a drive up canopy, will use up $1.58 million. A 4,370 square foot addition, which will house the lobby, entry, garage, and loading dock, will require the remaining $1.04 million.

To make a financial donation, or food donation, visit https://waferlacrosse.org/donate/

