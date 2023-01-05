 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WAFER offering extra food packages Saturday, need for services up from 2021

WAFER Food Pantry is offering an extra food package this weekend to those in need, made possible through community and retail donations.

WAFER new building

WAFER's new building, located at the intersection of George and Gillette streets, is expected to be completed in spring 2023. The new location is more accessible due to its central location and is along multiple bus routes.  

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, community members may pick up fresh and nonperishable items on a first come, first serve basis. These packages are in addition to regular distributions and no registration is required.

The drive through set up will take place at WAFER's current building, 403 Causeway Blvd. Patrons are asked to take Milwaukee St. and turn onto Causeway.  Blvd.  

WAFER, which serves La Crosse, Bangor, Rockland, Holmen, Onalaska, Mindoro, West Salem and La Crescent, generally serves around 1,300 families, or 4,000 people, on a monthly basis, distributing some 14,000 food packages each year. In 2021, nearly 30,000 individuals received a total of around 1.3 million meals. 

The food pantry in recent months has seen the number of households needing food increase, with executive director Erin Waldhart reporting through last spring and early summer, the pantry was serving 200 more families a month compared to 2021. The need was the highest it had been since March 2020.

The formula shortage, which "had devastating effects for families with infants not only in terms of procurement, but price gouging," put a strain on budgets, Waldhart said in WAFER's latest newsletter. In addition, patrons cited inflation of grocery prices as obstacles.

"Many families are now returning after years of not having to tap into community food resources," Waldhart said. "In June we also saw a 50% spike in the number of families brand new to WAFER."

WAFER is working to further serve patrons with the renovation of its new location at the corner of George and Gillette streets, formerly the home of Gordy's. Ground broke in June, with the design to resemble a grocery store and feature an educational space, garage, loading dock, warehouse and cold storage. 

The new facility "will provide more dignified and intentional services. The space will be one where people are cared for, where basic needs are met for today, and hope is provided for a better tomorrow."

Large donors to the project thus far include the Otto Bremer Foundation, Kwik Trip, Altra Federal Credit Union, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and ARPA La Crosse. Rotary Lights this year also sold around 2,3000 collectable teddy bears with proceeds towards the construction. 

If you are in need of food assistance, or wish to donate, visit https://waferlacrosse.org/ or call 608-782-6003.

