 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WAFER offering weekly food packages
0 comments
top story

WAFER offering weekly food packages

{{featured_button_text}}

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to prove a financial hardship for many families, WAFER Food Pantry is offering weekly food packages through the end of May.

WAFER

Food packages consist of canned goods, bakery items, dairy products, frozen meat and produce. Families in need are encouraged to pick up food packages so they are able to put stimulus funds or federal benefits towards other essential needs or expenses. 

Prior to the pandemic, WAFER provided food packages to around 1,500 families per month in La Crosse, Bangor, Rockland, Holmen, Onalaska, Mindoro and West Salem. However, in the past year, WAFER says, "We are experiencing brand new families requesting service for the first time ever, patrons returning who haven’t needed food assistance in two to three years, increased barriers to securing food, and multiple requests for food packages per month."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Food Packages can be picked up during between 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Patrons should go to the side door on the Sumner Street entrance of WAFER, located at 403 Causeway Blvd.

For more information, visit https://waferlacrosse.org/covid-19 or call 608-782-6003

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what the habits of frugal people are.

Midwestern states are preparing to scale up their distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, to as many people as possible, now that the vaccine supply provided through the federal government seems assured.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo urges NY residents 16+ to get vaccinated

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News