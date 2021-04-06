WAFER offering weekly food packages

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to prove a financial hardship for many families, WAFER Food Pantry is offering weekly food packages through the end of May.
Food packages consist of canned goods, bakery items, dairy products, frozen meat and produce. Families in need are encouraged to pick up food packages so they are able to put stimulus funds or federal benefits towards other essential needs or expenses.
Prior to the pandemic, WAFER provided food packages to around 1,500 families per month in La Crosse, Bangor, Rockland, Holmen, Onalaska, Mindoro and West Salem. However, in the past year, WAFER says, "We are experiencing brand new families requesting service for the first time ever, patrons returning who haven’t needed food assistance in two to three years, increased barriers to securing food, and multiple requests for food packages per month."
Food Packages can be picked up during between 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Patrons should go to the side door on the Sumner Street entrance of WAFER, located at 403 Causeway Blvd.
For more information, visit https://waferlacrosse.org/covid-19 or call 608-782-6003
