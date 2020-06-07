WAFER to host food, baby supply giveaway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to ongoing community needs, WAFER staff will hold a baby supply and food box giveaway, from 4 to 6:30 Wednesday, June 10, p.m. at WAFER Food Pantry, 403 Causeway Blvd., La Crosse.

Attendees can receive a box of groceries thanks to a generous donation of 500 pre-packed boxes from WAFER’s local Feeding America Food Bank, Channel One Food Bank in Rochester, Minnesota.

Additional food items will be available based on current supply and could include produce, bakery items, dairy products, meat and more. Pallets of baby supplies such as diapers, training pants, ointment, wipes, Pedialyte, Pediasure and more are being provided thanks to coordination and partnership with the Department of Children and Families, Feeding Wisconsin, and FEMA.

To ensure safety for event attendees, volunteers and WAFER staff, this will be a drive-thru event. The line will form beginning at the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and Sumner Street backing down Causeway Blvd toward the river. The line can be accessed from Car Street, then Milwaukee Street and finally to Causeway.

Supplies will be limited to first-come, first-served.

