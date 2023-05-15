The La Crosse area’s largest food pantry opened the doors of its brand new facility to customers Monday, kicking off the momentous occasion with a ribbon cutting, tours of the store for neighbors and last-minute shelf stocking by volunteers.

After many months of restoration and renovation, the food pantry is open for service. Each month, the pantry provides more than 1,500 families with food packages. Over the course of a year, the organization put food on the table for nearly 35,000 people and last year provided 1.5 million meals.

Many customers were in line when the store opened at 10 a.m. and volunteers were ready to help customers navigate the new facility.

The larger WAFER store will be able to handle more customers at one time. The food pantry will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in the evening from 4-7:45 p.m.

For Erin Waldhart, executive director of WAFER, it was an exciting morning.

“I’m just really excited that we’re able to welcome people for shopping,” Waldhart said. “We’ve heard from folks that they’re excited about being able to come back and select their own foods.”

WAFER Food Pantry purchased the 117-year-old building on the corner of Gillette and George streets in August 2021; it was previously home to Gordy’s, Skogen's IGA and Birnbaum's Park and Shop.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, WAFER had to close the doors of its original facility on Causeway Boulevard and in exchange, provide pre-packaged boxes of food for clients.

“I think it’s better overall for people to be able to choose their own food for a dignified shopping experience,” Waldhart said. “And then people have different preferences, food allergies or foods they need to avoid because of medication or special diets.”

The new facility also has a multipurpose community room to be used for volunteer meetings or education classes, complete with a full kitchen for cooking lessons.

Aimee Treanor, who works with the Family and Children’s Center in La Crosse, said nearly 90% of the families she works with utilize food share -- whether it’s from WAFER, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Hunger Task Force.

With the new shopping system, Treanor took a tour of the facility so she could help families feel more comfortable transitioning from the box pick up to the new WAFER experience.

“So this is going to be a different experience and so (I'm here now) to take away some of the social anxiety some of our families will have with doing something new,” Treanor said.

One of the goals of the new facility, Waldhart said, was to reduce the number of times volunteers handle food items after they come in the door before the item hits the shelf. Now, most items go straight from the donation center to the shelves.

The northside location is also ideal because it’s on three different bus routes, making it more accessible for both customers and volunteers.