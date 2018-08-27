ONALASKA -- Wake Up Call guided tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. daily through Thursday at the R.W. Houser Family YMCA at 400 Mason St.
A partnership between the YMCA and the La Crosse County Prevention Network is putting on the exhibit of a tween's bedroom with at least 50 red flags that may indicate substance abuse including alcohol and tobacco.
Wake Up Call seeks to inform parents and other adults who are influential in the lives of youth and their families, so they know which seemingly innocent items can actually be an indication of substance abuse. The free event, which suggests resources and encourages positive communication styles, is open to anyone 21 or older.
Substance abuse does not discriminate and experimentation begins early, often between ages 9 and 11.
Having a supportive, knowledgeable conversation at an early age with a trusted adult can build a young person’s resilience to overcome future obstacles in a healthy way,” said Judi Zabel, La Crosse County health educator. “That could be a parent, family member, day care
provider, neighbor, or any adult that crosses the path of a young person and their family.”
Group tours are welcome but asked to call ahead of time. To reserve a time slot or for more information please contact Zabel at jzabel@lacrossecounty.org or 608-785-9855.
