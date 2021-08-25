Waking Up White Regional Read events planned

The kick-off event occurs at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at The Weber Center for the Performing Arts with Amanda Florence Goodnough of Social Responsibility Speaks and her presentation “Racial Healing Across Segregated Places and ‘Midwest Nice’ Faces.”

Book chats

There will be 20 book chats occurring over the course of the Regional Read, at a variety of locations across the area. These are free, 90-minute, small group, theme-based facilitated discussions based on a topic raised in the book.

Book chat spaces are limited to 6 people per group to facilitate courageous conversations.

Sponsors

This read would not be possible without the sponsorship from individuals across the region as well as the following organizations: La Crosse Community Foundation; Bridges Church; Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration; Mayo Health System; city of La Crosse; and the public library

Wisconsin Humanities Council (The Waking UP White Regional Read was funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment of the Humanities. The Wisconsin Humanities Council supports and creates programs that use history, culture, and discussion to strengthen community life for everyone in Wisconsin.)

