Waking Up White Regional Read events planned

The Waking Up White Regional Read (August-November) invites the community to read “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving, attend public presentations, and engage in book chat conversations about ways to create a more welcoming and inclusive multicultural community.
All events are free and open to the public but registration is required. COVID-19 in-person recommendations from local health departments will be observed.
Beginning Aug. 16, free copies of the book became available at a number of locations throughout the La Crosse area, including:
- La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St, La Crosse
- People’s Food Co-op, 315 5th Ave S, La Crosse
- Bridges Church (Aug. 27, Sept. 4, and Sept. 17 at the Cameron Park Farmer’s Market), La Crosse
- Western Technical College Student Center, 400 Seventh St N, La Crosse
Individual copies of the book and book kits can be checked out through the Winding Rivers Library System Catalog.
Public Presentations
Starting on Sept. 12, a series of nine free 90 minute, in-person presentations begin on a variety of antiracism topics with local relevance. Having read the book is not a prerequisite for attending.
Registration is required and can be done here or on the La Crosse Public Library’s event calendar.
The kick-off event occurs at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at The Weber Center for the Performing Arts with Amanda Florence Goodnough of Social Responsibility Speaks and her presentation “Racial Healing Across Segregated Places and ‘Midwest Nice’ Faces.”
Book chats
There will be 20 book chats occurring over the course of the Regional Read, at a variety of locations across the area. These are free, 90-minute, small group, theme-based facilitated discussions based on a topic raised in the book.
Book chat spaces are limited to 6 people per group to facilitate courageous conversations.
Sponsors
This read would not be possible without the sponsorship from individuals across the region as well as the following organizations: La Crosse Community Foundation; Bridges Church; Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration; Mayo Health System; city of La Crosse; and the public library
Wisconsin Humanities Council (The Waking UP White Regional Read was funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment of the Humanities. The Wisconsin Humanities Council supports and creates programs that use history, culture, and discussion to strengthen community life for everyone in Wisconsin.)