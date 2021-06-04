 Skip to main content
Walk-in vaccine clinics being held in West Salem June 6, 11
Walk-in vaccine clinics being held in West Salem June 6, 11

The La Crosse County Health Department is hosting two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in West Salem, with persons 12 and over eligible for shots.

The one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, available to those 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine, approved for those 12 and over, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Salem Fire Department, 100 Mill St. S., and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, June 11 at Panther Den, located across the street from the West Salem School District, 405 E. Hamlin St.

A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

No registration is needed, and vaccination is free. 

"COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. People who have been fully vaccinated can resume most activities without wearing face mask or social distancing," the Health Department says.

The Health Department has partnered with other area entities to host vaccine sites, including the Weber Health Logistics hosted site at the Moon Tunes kick-off concert Thursday evening. According to Weber Health, 14 community members were vaccinated during the event.

"We were excited about the education of community members as well about the vaccine," a Weber Health representative said. "We answered questions or concerns for about 40 individuals. We also had communication about those wanting appointments this coming week."

In Wisconsin, as of Friday, 5,094,401 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. In La Crosse County, 118,990 doses have been given, with 49% of residents fully vaccinated. 

More local information on COVID-19 and vaccines is available at lacrossecounty.org/covid19 or by calling the La Crosse County Health Department at 608-785-6240.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

