The La Crosse Area ALS Support Group is holding its fourth annual Walk to Defeat ALS at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Gaylord Park in Rockland.
Organizers say the walk will be marked as a 5K, though participants are free to walk as far as they wish. Participants are also encouraged to walk in the Rockland Park Days Parade, which is scheduled for noon.
The ALS Support Group will be accepting donations; people who donate $25 or more will receive a free T-shirt.
People can reserve a T-shirt by registering for the walk. There will also be same-day, in-person registration.
To sign up or get more information, contact Shari Axelsen at 608-486-2747 or Carolyn Herman at 608-486-2973.
