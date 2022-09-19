Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than $85,000

Hundreds of walkers from across La Crosse County participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in La Crosse at Riverside Park on Sept. 17.

The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $85,000 to fund research and local services in La Crosse and surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to raise awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

The Walk was chaired by Terry Erickson, Retired CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and a member of the Alzheimer’s Association State Board of Directors.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 198,000 serving as caregivers. In La Crosse County alone, more than 2,300 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 at act.alz.org/lacrosse. Mail-in donations should be directed to our regional mail-processing hub:

Alzheimer's Association

Attn: WTEA La Crosse, WI

7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN 55439