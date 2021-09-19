 Skip to main content
Walk to End Alzheimer's projected to raise more than $67,000
Walk to End Alzheimer's projected to raise more than $67,000

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Participants step off for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's, Friday at Riverside Park.

 Contributed photo

Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Friday, Sept. 18, in Riverside Park. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. The walk is anticipated to raise more than $67,000 to fund research and local services in La Crosse and surrounding areas including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 helpline — 800-272-3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/lacrosse. Mail-in donations should be directed to our regional mail-processing hub: Alzheimer’s Association Attn: La Crosse, Wisconsin Walk, 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439

