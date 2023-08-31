The Alzheimer’s Association will host a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in La Crosse on Sept. 16 at Riverside Park's band shelter.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:40 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

The UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagle Marching Drumline and the Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir will perform. Amber Joswick, Brain & Body Fitness instructor, will get the crowd pumped with a pre-walk warmup. The Inaugural Spirit Zone Competition will foster camaraderie along the walk route.

The Walk is chaired by Terry Erickson, retired CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and a member of the Alzheimer’s Association State Board of Directors. Nancy Richgels, senior marketing manager at ThriveDX is serving as the experience chair.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer's brings the La Crosse community together in a beautiful way — showing our strength, support for one another, and commitment to finding a cure for this awful disease,” said Richgels.“With WalzCraft stepping up as our first-ever presenting sponsor, the continued support from the ENDALZ Fest Foundation, a new walk route along the stunning Mississippi River, and some added entertainment for participants, we are ecstatic to build on the momentum from our record-breaking year in 2022.”

As Alzheimer’s treatments advance, walkers are fighting for a different future for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia. They walk in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease and future generations. The walk begins with a Promise Garden ceremony where walkers hold a colored flower representing their personal connection to the cause. They may have lost someone (purple), be fighting the disease (blue), a caregiver (yellow), or an advocate for the cause (orange).

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/lacrosse. Pre-registration is encouraged. For questions or assistance, call 800-272-3900.