Walk to Remember to be hosted online
Gundersen Health System, in partnership with Resolve Through Sharing, will sponsor and host this year’s “Walk to Remember” via Zoom beginning at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10. There is no cost, but registration is required via this link.

This annual pregnancy and infant loss awareness walk will instead be a guided reflection and invitation to walk privately. Nationwide, bereaved parents will light candles at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 to honor those they have lost.

