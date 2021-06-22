Walmart, Sam's Club shoppers invited to round up their total to support Gundersen's Children's Miracle Network

Community members are invited to round up their shopping bills at Walmart and Sam's Club stores to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, with local donations going to CMN at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Starting June 28 and running for four weeks, Walmart and Sam's Club shoppers either in-store, online or via the store's app will have the opportunity to round up to the next dollar. All donations will go towards local families being helped by CMN, with funds supporting medical equipment, programs, therapy, research, charitable care and other needs.
Walmart and Sam’s Club have supported Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for 34 years, with funds going towards 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals which treat 10 million kids annually nationwide. Through the partnership, more than $1 billion has been raised for CMN Hospitals.
CMN Hospitals assist families regardless of the medical condition they face, where they receive their care, or ability or inability to pay.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.