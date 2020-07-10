Ward Ave. Free Little Library highlights books on diversity, race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heather Rabe has had a Free Little Library outside her La Crosse home for five years, and while always stocked with good reads, in recent weeks she has strived to give it greater purpose: diversity education.

Rabe, like many people locally and across the country, has been making an effort to be better informed about the issues of racism, intolerance and related violence, which have come to a forefront after the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black individuals at the hands of law enforcement.

Reading "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which looks at racial history and the realities of being a Black person in the U.S. today, was eye-opening for Rabe, and making such informative and powerful literature to readily available to others "felt like something real to do," she says.

In her Free Little Library at 2621 Ward Ave., Rabe rotates about 80 books centered on themes of diversity, written by Black authors or featuring protagonists of color.

There are board books for babies, graphic novels for teens and nonfiction and fiction tomes for adults, with recommendations from Rabe including "So You Want to Talk About Race," "Small Great Things," and "Underground Railroad."