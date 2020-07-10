Ward Ave. Free Little Library highlights books on diversity, race

Heather Rabe has had a Free Little Library outside her La Crosse home for five years, and while always stocked with good reads, in recent weeks she has strived to give it greater purpose: diversity education.
Rabe, like many people locally and across the country, has been making an effort to be better informed about the issues of racism, intolerance and related violence, which have come to a forefront after the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black individuals at the hands of law enforcement.
Reading "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which looks at racial history and the realities of being a Black person in the U.S. today, was eye-opening for Rabe, and making such informative and powerful literature to readily available to others "felt like something real to do," she says.
In her Free Little Library at 2621 Ward Ave., Rabe rotates about 80 books centered on themes of diversity, written by Black authors or featuring protagonists of color.
There are board books for babies, graphic novels for teens and nonfiction and fiction tomes for adults, with recommendations from Rabe including "So You Want to Talk About Race," "Small Great Things," and "Underground Railroad."
Last month, Rabe started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to purchase additional books, as well as documentaries, to add to the Free Little Library, and as of this week had exceeded her $1,500 goal.
Rabe hopes to buy about 100 items with the funds, and friends and neighbors have contributed stacks of books to the cause.
"Maybe this may reach people who normally wouldn't pick up this type of literature," Rabe says.
Rabe has included her 14-year-old daughter in selecting titles that reach the teen demographic, and has watched and discussed documentaries such as "13th," about the prison system and race, with her daughter and 17-year-old son.
Race is an issue that they are familiar with, as Rabe's brother-in-law and two nephews are Black. In the current tumultuous climate, Rabe says she worries about the safety of her extended family members.
With intolerance often stemming from lack of understanding or knowledge, books can serve as a non-confrontational, accessible way to broaden minds and attitudes. Rabe hopes to see a broad spectrum of community members stopping by to borrow from the Free Little Library
"I think anyone benefits from reading any of these books," Rabe says.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
