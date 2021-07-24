WARM students, Gundersen staff engage in rural disaster training

Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine students, representatives from Gundersen Health System, GundersenAIR staff and area rescue teams rotated through different scenarios on farm land in Kearns Court, building on Friday training at Gundersen’s Integrated Center for Education.

"Our goal is that we challenge, discuss and then come away from the drill with better knowledge and increased skill sets, which ultimately helps our community be prepared for accidents we hope to never see," said Dr. Kim Lansing of Gundersen.