WARM students, Gundersen staff engage in rural disaster training
Rural disaster medical training

Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine students practice emergency training during a disaster skills drill in rural La Crosse. Gundersen Health System and area rescue teams hosted the training 

Medical students underwent emergency training Saturday morning in rural La Crosse, practicing disaster skills.

Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine students, representatives from Gundersen Health System, GundersenAIR staff and area rescue teams rotated through different scenarios on farm land in Kearns Court, building on Friday training at Gundersen’s Integrated Center for Education.

"Our goal is that we challenge, discuss and then come away from the drill with better knowledge and increased skill sets, which ultimately helps our community be prepared for accidents we hope to never see," said Dr. Kim Lansing of Gundersen.

The four disaster scenarios completed were a tractor roll-over, impaled patient, fire-engulfed patient and pediatric injury. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

