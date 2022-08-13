WARM students undergo skills training at Gundersen

Growing up in Beaver Dam, Nate Miller saw the integral role his physician father played in the care of their small community, with accessing medical services not always easy for residents.

Rural areas have long faced physician shortages, and with the increasing aging population care is of even greater demand. The Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine (WARM) was founded to address the issue by training medical students who plan to practice in-state in small and rural areas.

Miller, currently enrolled in WARM, previously worked on the business side of healthcare before making the change to a more patient-centric role, with the intent to work in a rural community.

"I wanted to go back to a place like my hometown -- over time I saw how much of a struggle it was for people to get in and see their doctor in a prompt, timely and appropriate manner," Miller says. "A program like WARM was perfectly situated for people like me."

On Friday morning, Miller and 25 other WARM students gathered at Gundersen Health System's Integrated Center for Education for an intensive, hands on training day, overseen by Dr. Kim Lansing. The students circled through stations covering lumbar puncture, intubation, joint infections, placing chest tubes, casting and splinting and ultrasound training, conducted on simulators.

"The more realistic we can make things, the more successful they will be in doing the real thing," says Lansing. "This is an opportunity to work out the bugs so everyone stays safe. You wouldn't perform on stage for a piano recital without practicing first."

Adds Miller, "Being able to practice on mannequins and dummies before getting 'thrown to the wolves' makes you feel that much more comfortable."

Familiarizing the residents with responses to potential real-life medical situations is crucial. Rural physicians, Lansing says, require an arsenal of diverse skills as there is likely no specialist down the hall to refer patients to.

"They need to be ready for pretty much anything," Lansing says. "We train them in (a variety of) skills so they are ready for any surprise urgent and emergent situation that walks in the door."

According to WARM, while 28% of Wisconsinites live in rural areas, only 11% of physicians have rural practices, and 77% of counties considered totally or partially underserved medically are rural. As small town doctors retire, the demand for physicians rises, and with rural residents generally older, in poorer health and more likely to be uninsured the issue is exacerbated. Being a medical jack-of-all-trades is a daunting premise, and so the WARM residents start performing rotations in rural communities right away to get a feel for the mental and physical requirements.

Working alongside those currently practicing in these small towns allows for mentorship and advice on how to balance and weather "some of the stress that comes with working in a rural environment."

Many students in WARM grew up in rural areas and have a passion for serving communities like the ones they grew up in. Over 90% of WARM graduates stay in Wisconsin to practice medicine, and Miller says the smaller program allows for closer relationships between the residents, bonds that will likely carry over as they move on to jobs across the state.

"We have this really unique community of peers that we are going through training with," says Miller. "Once we are all out and practicing, I have no doubt this will be a group I turn to for advice if I have a patient where I have (a question). Many of us are going to end up in all different types of specialities, and we have the type of community where I can reach out and poll my peers and say, 'What would you do for this patient?'"

The WARM students were also set to undergo rural disaster training this weekend on a farm, with rural fire departments and Gundersen Air paramedics helping lead five scenarios.