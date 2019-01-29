Warming shelters open in La Crosse, Vernon Counties

The continuing brutal weather conditions prompted The Salvation Army of La Crosse County and the La Crosse Warming Center to extend their expanded occupancies through Thursday.
The Salvation Army’s emergency shelter at its headquarters at 223 Eighth St. N. will continue to have 90 beds available — 10 above its usual capacity, said Nick Ragner, the corps' development director.
“Building bans, regardless of time, have been lifted to make sure those folks also have a place to go,” Ragner said. “Ultimately, our goal while housing more people is to also make sure everyone is safe.”
The corps has connected with the La Crosse Police Department for added security during the capacity expansion, he said.
The Warming Center at 413 Third St. S., which has a normal occupancy of 40 people in reclining chairs overnight, has expanded that to 50 during the polar vortex.
Both facilities are seeking more volunteers for the duration — and the Warming Center needs more volunteers beyond that, an official said.
Vernon County
The Vernon County Office of Emergency Management announces that warming centers will be open throughout the county because of the extreme cold weather predicted for the next couple of days.
Warming centers are located in the following communities:
Viroqua: McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., open Monday until 8 p.m., open Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Wednesday and open Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Vernon County Sheriff's Office, 1320 Bad Axe Court, open 24 hours; and Parkview Manor, 200 Parkview Court, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Readstown: Readstown Public Library, 129 Wisconsin Ave., open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday;
La Farge: La Farge Village Hall, 105 Main St., open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; and Lawton Memorial Library, 118 N. Bird St., open Monday 1-6 p.m., open Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30-6 p.m.; and open Wednesday 1-8 p.m.;
Ontario: Ontario Public Library (basement), 313 Main St., open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
Hillsboro: Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital, 400 Water Ave., open 24 hours (after business hours enter through the emergency department);
De Soto: De Soto Community Center, 53 Crawford St., open Tuesday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.