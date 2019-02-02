The La Crosse County snowmobilers whose hopes for smooth sledding rose with snowfalls and low temperatures last week were dashed when a warming trend amid high traffic degraded trails so severely that some were to be closed at 6 p.m. Saturday and the rest of the network at 6 a.m. Sunday.
“Trail conditions are deteriorating rapidly due to heavy traffic and warm weather,” the La Crosse County Snowmobile Alliance announced on its website Saturday. “Corridor 26 from Midway to Holmen and Stevenstown has many bare spots” and was to close at 6 p.m.”
Other parts of the alliance’s 160 miles of trails that had been groomed were to close at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the alliance, which includes six clubs, the Bangor Blizzard Busters, Holmen Coulee Comets, Mindoro Country Classics, Onalaska Coulee Sno-Drifters, St. Joe’s Ridge Runners and Table Rock Riders.
Some trails had opened Monday and were assessed as being in “fair” shape, but grooming continued as snow fell and temperatures as low as minus-30 degrees teased snowmobilers with a promising start.
It was the first time the pathways had been open since 2016, when they were open for just five days.
High traffic and temperatures around 40 Saturday not only left some trails bare of snow but also began to reduce some to mud. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the mid-40s Sunday, with a chance of drizzle in the afternoon, and highs in the upper 30s with chances of freezing rain and snow on Monday.
The odds for a trail rebound may rise later in the week, when snow and temperatures in the teens and 20s return.
The alliance now has a feature on its website allowing fans to sign up to receive notifications about conditions by email or text. The clubs' trails connect with those in neighboring counties.
