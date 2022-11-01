 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Warrant issued for La Crosse man accused of contractor fraud

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old La Crosse man accused of taking $6,650 and failing to finish a residential construction job.

Corey M. Fladhammer was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of theft by contractor and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a town of Shelby homeowner paid Fladhammer to build a new patio, a new retaining wall and stairs going to the back yard. The homeowner said Fladhammer removed rock from under the deck to prep it for cement, which he never poured. The homeowner said Fladhammer showed up irregularly and gave multiple excuses for his absences.

On Sept. 25, the homeowner said Fladhammer asked for an additional $300. The homeowner refused, citing the $6,650 he had already paid. The homeowner said that was his last communication with Fladhammer, who hasn't returned phone calls or text messages.

The homeowner said Fladhammer's work destroyed his back yard and that he can't find another contractor to remedy the damage this late in the construction season.

Attempts by police to contact Fladhammer or his business, CF Concrete LLC, have been unsuccessful. The complaint says Fladhammer had a previous theft by contractor complaint in Onalaska and has an open theft by contractor complaint in Vernon County. His initial appearance in the Vernon County case is set for Nov. 29.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

