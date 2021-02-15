 Skip to main content
Warrens accepting scholarship applications
Warrens accepting scholarship applications

The Warrens Cranberry Festival is accepting applications for four available scholarships through March 12. Students selected for the Festival scholarships receive $500 toward their higher education.

The Warrens Cranberry Festival Scholarships are available to Residents of the Tomah Area School District or Alumni. The Festival selects four recipients based on academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership.

Applicants may go to the Tomah School District website for an application or contact the Festival office at 608-378-4200 or email cranfest@cranfest.com. Applicants must supply information such as GPA earned, school attending or accepted to and a 300-word essay. The application is also available on the Festival website at www.cranfest.com

