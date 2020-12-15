Warrens teenager dead after Monroe County crash

A Warrens teenager is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Monroe County
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2003 Honda Civic was southbound on Crescent Road in the town of Byron shortly after 10 a.m. when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Hwy. 21. The vehicle then collided with a 2017 Kenworth truck that was eastbound on Hwy. 21.
The passenger in the Honda, a 16-year-old, died in the crash. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries and released. Names and additional information about the crash were not immediately released.
Traffic was restricted on Hwy. 21 for about 3½ hours.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Rescue, and Monroe County Medical Examiner.
