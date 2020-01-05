2019 was a wet year in La Crosse

La Crosse had a wet, wild weather year in 2019.

In fact, it was one for the record books, according to the National Weather Service, La Crosse.

La Crosse had one of the wettest years on record in 2019 with 44.67 inches of precipitation.

It was the third wettest ever – but just a tenth of an inch from the wettest ever.

February 2019 was the snowiest ever in La Crosse with 31.1 inches.

That includes record snowfall on Feb. 7 (3 inches) and 9 inches on Feb. 12.

For the season, La Crosse posted its 12th snowiest with 64.3 inches.

The temperature posted plenty of records, too.

Last January was a real roller-coaster.

We had a record high (54 on Jan. 5) and a record low (-33 on Jan. 31). That frigid final day of January 2019 followed the record lowest high of -12 on Jan. 30 last year.

September was the second warmest on record at 69.1 degrees.

That includes a record high of 91 on Sept. 30.

The high was 97 degrees on July 19 – tied with that date in 1974.