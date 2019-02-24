It may not feel like it, but spring is on its way! Get a jump start on the season at the 2019 Washburn Garden Expo, which will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the Lincoln Middle School gym, 510 S. Ninth St. The free event features an expanded exhibit hall with exhibitor presentations every half-hour; topics include sustainable gardening, edible landscaping, stormwater management and more. There will also be demos from Mayo Clinic's Mobile Teaching Kitchen, a light luncheon, door prizes, entertainment from Hugs the clown and a silent auction featuring rain barrels painted by local artists. This event is open to the public and is family friendly.
