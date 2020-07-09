Watch for Sand Lake detour next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sand Lake Road in Onalaska will be closed beginning Monday from Riders Club Road South to Redwood Street, including the ramps for Hwy. 53 at the Sand Lake Road interchange.

The road is scheduled to be closed until the end of Thursday, July 16, as part of the city of Onalaska’s paving project, which will include mill and overlay work.

During the work, no through traffic will be allowed on Sand Lake Road or the Sand Lake interchange.

The city suggests drivers take Riders Club Road to Hwy. 35 to Quincy Street during construction.

Questions can be directed to the city of Onalaska engineering department at 608-781-9537.

