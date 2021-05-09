WATCH Heart of Health Care: Nurse of the Year Kathi Cermak

Kathi Cermak says she is most comfortable being in the background, but the impression she leaves on those around her is visible and enduring.
Cermak, a registered nurse in the Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System for the past 15 years, has been with the hospital for nearly four decades, her patients becoming "like family."
"I love taking care of the patients," Cermak says. "I've been on journeys with so many patients over the years."
As a child, Cermak watched her mom tend to others as a beautician, and Cermak considered the career herself before ultimately going into nursing, a career where she could help others in a profound way. Her unit of work is close to her heart, having lost both parents to cancer and her brother a survivor of the disease.
On a daily basis, Cermak assists in the chemo and radiation areas, coordinates care with providers and oversees a "pod" of patents undergoing anywhere from 10 minutes to several hours of treatment, doing assessments, administering medication and putting in IVs.
"Taking care of patients is an honor and a privilege," Cermak says. "If our patients are doing well we rejoice with them, but we also grieve with them with their losses."
Alanna Artz, communications specialist at Mayo and nominator of Cermak for the Heart of Health Care Awards, says Cermak "embodies more than the usual adjectives that are used to describe a nurse," giving her "whole self to patients and coworkers."
"If nursing is an art, then Kathi Cermak is the Picasso of the Cancer Center," Artz says. "Over the years, I have watched countless people, in just a matter of moments spent with Kathi, transition from anxious about the unknown, to calm and confident in the care they are about to receive. She has a way about her that makes people feel like they have known her their whole lives."
"She calls people back to the chemotherapy treatment area with a smile," Artz continues. "She casually asks how their grandchild’s first day of school went or how their brother’s vacation was as she skillfully accesses their port and starts the premedication process. She is the loving mother, the goofy aunt, the steadfast advocate that everyone wants in their corner. She helps people forget, even just for a moment, why they must spend part of their day in the Cancer Center."
While Cermak is discreet about her fundraising for the Cancer Center Oasis Fund, quietly organizing cookie walks and silent auctions to support patients financially with transportation, medications and other expenses, she isn't shy when it comes to raising spirits around the hospital. Cermak is known to belt one out during chemotherapy karaoke, dance and cheer when patients ring the bell signifying the end of their treatment course, blow bubbles with young patients and gift delightfully gaudy holiday headbands.
Her generosity extends to her co-workers, who she surprises with candy at Halloween and boxes of snacks to tide them over on long days. Mentoring incoming nurses, Cermak reminds them, "Our patients are lucky to have you," Artz says, but notes when she tells Cermak staff and patients feel the same for her, she brushes off the praise, stating "We have to take care of each other." And when notified of her Heart of Health Care nomination, Cermak says she was humbled and honored but also quick to point out "It's not just me -- it's a great team" and offering kudos to her fellow nominees from hospitals regionwide.
Cermak has an innate sense of when a patient needs cheering up, and when they just need someone to cry and vent with, whether overwhelmed and frightened by a recent diagnosis or devastated to learn their treatment options have been exhausted. She has sat at the bedside of those in their last days, and attended funerals and wakes to support the families of patients who passed.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered some interactions, and even prevented those actively battling the virus from being able to attend treatment during their isolation periods, Cermak has put forth extra effort to help patients calm their heightened fears.
"I'm in awe of our patients because they are just amazing people. They have so many things going on in their life and you throw COVID into the mix and they still continue to carry on," Cermak says.
Patients and their loved ones will likely always remember the compassion Cermak showed them, and some have a physical token of her kindness: an angel pin. Years ago, Cermak obtained the small brooches to give out, and the gesture was so impactful that families who lost their loved one wore them to services. One patient's daughter wore it on her wedding dress, the rest of the family wearing their pins as well.
Cermak wears a pin of her own, reading "No, oncology nursing is not depressing."
"I really feel strongly that that is true," Cermak says. "We really take care of these patients and make sure they get the best possible care, and we really do a great job at that."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.