WATCH Heart of Health Care: Nurse of the Year Kathi Cermak

"If nursing is an art, then Kathi Cermak is the Picasso of the Cancer Center," Artz says. "Over the years, I have watched countless people, in just a matter of moments spent with Kathi, transition from anxious about the unknown, to calm and confident in the care they are about to receive. She has a way about her that makes people feel like they have known her their whole lives."

"She calls people back to the chemotherapy treatment area with a smile," Artz continues. "She casually asks how their grandchild’s first day of school went or how their brother’s vacation was as she skillfully accesses their port and starts the premedication process. She is the loving mother, the goofy aunt, the steadfast advocate that everyone wants in their corner. She helps people forget, even just for a moment, why they must spend part of their day in the Cancer Center."

While Cermak is discreet about her fundraising for the Cancer Center Oasis Fund, quietly organizing cookie walks and silent auctions to support patients financially with transportation, medications and other expenses, she isn't shy when it comes to raising spirits around the hospital. Cermak is known to belt one out during chemotherapy karaoke, dance and cheer when patients ring the bell signifying the end of their treatment course, blow bubbles with young patients and gift delightfully gaudy holiday headbands.