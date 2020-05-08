Watch Now: 1990s DOT video promoting north-south corridor in La Crosse
This 12-minute video, produced in the late 1990s by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, outlines Option 5B1, the proposed $80 million north-south corridor that would connect Interstate 90 with South Avenue. The project, which was rejected by La Crosse residents in 1998, was never built.

From Tribune files: A look at life in La Crosse from 1900-1987

These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.

