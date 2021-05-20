WATCH NOW: 22 students receive scholarships in Tribune's Extra Effort Awards

Twenty-two area students nominated by their schools received scholarships Thursday night in the 25th annual ceremony of the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Awards.

The ceremony was virtual again this year, and it can be viewed in its entirety at lacrossetribune.com.

Individuals, organizations and colleges stepped up again to provide the scholarships in a program that has honored high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community.

“The La Crosse Tribune is proud to tell the stories of these remarkable students and humbled by their perseverance. These students are a reflection of this community,” said Sean Burke, publisher of the River Valley Media Group, “And special thanks to our donors who once again extended their generosity toward making this all happen. This community cares.”

“We want to congratulate the Extra Effort students and thank the donors, who make these awards possible every year,” said Bob Heisse, executive editor of the River Valley Media Group. “This was a most challenging year for the schools but they again worked with us to nominate outstanding students that so deserve a boost to further their education.”