WATCH NOW: 22 students receive scholarships in Tribune's Extra Effort Awards

Twenty-two area students nominated by their schools received scholarships Thursday night in the 25th annual ceremony of the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Awards.
The ceremony was virtual again this year, and it can be viewed in its entirety at lacrossetribune.com.
Individuals, organizations and colleges stepped up again to provide the scholarships in a program that has honored high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community.
“The La Crosse Tribune is proud to tell the stories of these remarkable students and humbled by their perseverance. These students are a reflection of this community,” said Sean Burke, publisher of the River Valley Media Group, “And special thanks to our donors who once again extended their generosity toward making this all happen. This community cares.”
“We want to congratulate the Extra Effort students and thank the donors, who make these awards possible every year,” said Bob Heisse, executive editor of the River Valley Media Group. “This was a most challenging year for the schools but they again worked with us to nominate outstanding students that so deserve a boost to further their education.”
“For 25 years, Extra Effort students have shown courage and resilience that inspire all of us. This year’s class overcame a pandemic and so many other challenges,” said Rusty Cunningham, who built the program for many years before his retirement as executive editor of the River Valley Media Group in the fall. “It is so humbling to tell their stories and honor their achievements, and we’re so thankful to their schools and our generous donors.”
In April, Heisse received a call from a reader in south Texas who had read one of the Extra Effort stories published in the Vernon County Times, which is mailed to him. Ken Childs sent his federal stimulus check for the student and is listed below with the donors.
“If I can make someone else’s life better, I will,” said Childs, who previously lived in Soldiers Grove before moving in 2019 to Pharr, Texas.
Following is the full list of donors, Extra Effort students and their scholarships:
UW-La Crosse:
Dakota Gruen, Logan — $2,000 scholarship.
Viterbo:
- Kadin Ahler, Cashton – $6,000 Extra Effort scholarship, a four-year award (total of $24,000).
- Emily Reid, Aquinas – $2,600 Saint John XXIII Scholarship, a one-year award with funds raised by Viterbo Alumni Board of Advisors.
Western:
Chloe Ray, Viroqua — up to a $7,000 Western Technical College Foundation Scholarship, good for an academic year or for three trimesters.
Johns, Flaherty & Collins three $1,000 scholarships:
Kole Vang, LaCrossroads
Arlo Darling, La Crescent
Anabel Cruz Cruz, West Salem
La Crosse Community Foundation — all $1,000 scholarships:
Neil P. Hengst scholarship:
Ryan Vetsch, G-E-T
Randy Smith Leadership award:
Albert Romero, Onalaska
LCF Community/Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund scholarships:
Layo Mendoza, Blair-Taylor
Hope Steinhoff, Holmen
Emanuel Cruz, Arcadia
Austin Bass, Bangor
Aaliyah Bowman, Central
Dale Sedlmayr, Westby
Trust Point — $2,000 scholarship:
Mado Shako, Kee
Mitchell/Kruck — $1,000 scholarship:
Kayla Brown, La Farge
AAUW — two $1,000 scholarships:
Sarah Kirsch, Luther
Maeghan Wikkerink, Sparta
Marine Credit Union — $1,000 scholarship:
Bethany Pope, Whitehall
Mary Jo and Shawn Werner — $1,000 scholarship:
Adelina Martinez, Black River Falls
Jerry Raddatz — $2,000 scholarship:
Vincent Buchner, De Soto
Ken Childs, $1,400 award:
Kayla Brown, La Farge.
A full collection of profiles of the students can be found and shared at lacrossetribune.com.
Schools will be contacted in September to nominate students for Extra Effort scholarships in 2022.