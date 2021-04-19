Watch now: $4 million bond set for Kenosha County tavern shooting suspect

Packed bar

The shooting occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the Somers House, 1548 Sheridan Road (Highway 32). Graveley said the bar was crowded, “so packed you almost could not move,” when Vinson and someone else in the bar bumped shoulders, the district attorney saying that the incident — and much of what followed — was captured on security video at the bar.

“This was really a shoulder-to-shoulder situation that had resulted in a fight occurring where Mr. Vinson had certainly been punched in the tavern,” Graveley said.

There were people thrown out of the tavern because of the fight, Graveley said, but a person Graveley described as the proprietor of the tavern took Vinson to a separate area to try to get him to calm down. “He reports he is calming Mr. Vinson down, trying to get Mr. Vinson to let bygones be bygones,” Graveley said. “Right after the proprietor leaves Mr. Vinson, you can see Mr. Vinson … puts his hoodie up and proceeds over to where the group that remains — now remember individuals had been kicked out of the bar — and shortly after Mr. Vinson arrives in that location, video shows gunfire occurring.”