WATCH NOW: A LEAP forward as Gold Star Grants total $41,800 for projects at La Crosse schools

The generous support of community donors will offer students at every grade level in La Crosse schools a chance to learn new skills and expose them to new ideas — everything from traditional Hmong music, to fly fishing, to simulated flights among the stars.

Pre-schoolers will get a chance to learn math and science concepts by using a working miniature construction crane. High school students will improve reading skills as a result of expanded literacy support in all classes.

Funding for these projects and more are among 13 grants totaling $41,800, announced Tuesday by the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.

Among the projects: a $5,000 grant to kickstart fundraising for a major upgrade to the District planetarium. LPEF is assisting with efforts to secure added funding.

“This round of grants touches students at every level, from pre-school to 12th grade,” said Anna Prinsen, LPEF board president and owner of Modern Crane Service. “The collaborative efforts of District teachers, and the creativity, continue to amaze us.”

Gold Star Grants are selected for funding based on creativity, ability to engage students, and the total impact or reach of the project. This is third round of grants announced this school year by LPEF, with awards totaling $91,600.