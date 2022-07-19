WATCH NOW: AARP exercise facility opens in La Crosse's Trane park

A new outdoor exercise facility aimed at keeping older people active is now open in La Crosse’s Trane All Abilities Park.

Geared toward people of all abilities, the FitLot includes 10 stations with different low-impact exercise equipment to help build strength in seniors, with most of the equipment relying on body weight or gentle resistance to operate. It was funded by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) through a $186,000 grant to the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

“In honor of AARP’s 60th anniversary, our CEO Jo Ann Jenkins wanted to do something special to recognize it and to help older adults in communities and encourage socialization and fitness,” said Darrin Wasniewski, associate state director of community outreach at AARP. “They had put out a pledge to do one in each state, plus Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Washington, DC.”

The AARP held an open house Tuesday afternoon to promote the FitLot to the public where attendees could test out the equipment and take a group class.

“Exercise just helps have a better senior life. Some people have a difficult time getting out of their chairs. There’s just a whole bunch of benefits to lifting weights and walking,” said Don Harkness, a La Crosse resident and AARP volunteer who attended the open house Tuesday.

The FitLot facility is located within the Trane All Abilities Park, which opened in 2021, and makes play accessible and safe for all people. Wasniewski said this park attracted the AARP to La Crosse when it came to decide where to locate the FitLot in Wisconsin.

When the AARP began this work around three years ago, they realized people were unclear on how to use the facilities. As a result, the grant from AARP also includes funding for programing to show people how to use the equipment within the FitLot. To do this, several free group exercise classes are held each week with as many as 20 participants.

The classes are typically run in a circuit style, where people cycle through the different exercise stations in rounds, according to Jayne Edlin, a personal trainer and group fitness instructor who is leading FitLot classes this summer. Some of the stations are geared towards building arm and leg strength, while others focus on general endurance. People can also use the FitLot individually, she said.

“Strength training is great for a million things,” Edlin said. “But staying active in whatever way people can is important, especially as we’re aging. The best thing about these classes is there’s always a modification, even if they can’t do something, we will find something that they can do.”

Group classes are typically held Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information on the AARP Fit Lot, visit https://fitlot.org/parks/lacrosse/