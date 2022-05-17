WATCH NOW: Abbott and FDA enter consent decree, Mayo nurse discusses formula shortage

One contributor to the national baby formula shortage is moving towards resolution, but supply issues for the time being and likely going forward have some parents and guardians in a panic about feeding their child.

For months now, the pandemic and its related supply chain and employment issues, coupled with a formula recall, has led to empty shelves, including in the La Crosse area. With the CDC reporting around 75% of U.S. infants will have formula at some point -- for some, it is the sole source of their nutrition in the first months -- the stress is immense.

"I am so sorry this is something we are living with -- it's hard enough trying to take care of a new baby," says Karizma Maxon, RN, of Mayo Clinic Health System's La Crosse Family Birthplace. "...I can't even begin to imagine the stress many people are enduring right now...trying to feed their infant."

Abbott, a leading supplier of baby formula, shut down its Sturgis, Mich., facility in February following a possible bacterial contamination in its products. The bacteria resulted in the deaths of two infants, but the company, maker of the brands Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare, in a press release Monday stated the "CDC concluded its investigation with no findings of a link between Abbott formulas and infant illnesses."

A newly established consent decree requires the company to implement safety steps, and if the FDA is satisfied with the actions Abbott could start up production on formula in around two weeks. However, the company says, it would be another six to eight weeks for products to be available to consumers.

With health officials cautioning against using homemade formula and diluting commercial versions, local healthcare providers and organizations are working to help supply local parents with needed varieties. WIC and the Hunger Task Force are among the entities providing assistance, and social workers, including those from local hospitals, can help connect parents with a variety that works for their baby, whether it is identifying a suitable alternate brand or locating a food pantry with the needed variety in stock.

"What I have been encouraging new mamas to do is reach out to local community resources -- if any moms are struggling reach out to your primary care provider," says Emily Meyer, social worker with Mayo's Family Birthplace.

As formula is regulated to follow nutrient guidelines, including protein, fat and vitamin requirements, making formula at home from ingredients like milk and sugar is not a suitable substitute, and could cause digestive problems, nutrient deficiency and possibly severe health consequences. Thinning out formula with additional liquid also reduces the nutritional content and is considered unsafe.

"Always go back to the directions that are provided for the formula -- there is a lot of science that goes behind that decision when making that...I would not tamper or change (anything)," Maxim stresses.

Not all mothers are physically able to breastfeed, or to do so comfortably, and for adoptive and foster parents breast milk is not likely an option.

"The most important thing is the needs of the patient (and for their babies) the most important thing is being fed,," Maxim says. "Moms are empowered to make the decision that is best for them. Breastfeeding is not an easy path either...but we have great resources if they want to go the breastfeeding route."

Mayo offers an in-person breastfeeding circle, Maxim says, and she and Meyer advise if looking for formula to call stores ahead of time to confirm stock so as not to create more stress transporting around an infant.

"I know how much moms love their babies and all they want to do is keep their bellies full," Maxim says. "...You're not alone. We're here for you -- any way we can help we're happy to do so."

For help finding formula locally, contact Lindsey Schwarz Nichols at lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org or call or text 608-473-3538. As of Tuesday morning, Nestle NanPro and Enfamil Gentlease were available through the Hunger Task Force.

For the Wisconsin Department of Health Services/WIC chart on formula brand substitutions, visit shorturl.at/swNP5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.