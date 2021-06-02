WATCH NOW: All Abilities Trane Park opens in La Crosse, paving way for inclusive play

The space was a late addition to this phase of the park, and was provided by AARP, and will serve as Wisconsin's official "fit park" by the group, and is meant to make working out more accessible for people of all ages.

Rose Levendoski grew up in La Crosse and used to play on the previous Trane Park often. Now, still just a few blocks away, she's excited to bring her granddaughter who has Down's Syndrome to a park where they'll feel safer and be able to feel accepted.

"For us, Eliza is 10, and I wish we would have had this when she was smaller, but there's so many things — I envision her being here and playing here way up into adulthood," Levendoski said.

Specifically the enclosed space with an open line of site throughout the park put Levendoski at ease, a more relaxing space to keep an eye on her granddaughter while allowing her more independence.

Levendoski emphasized, too, that it's a space that is not just inclusive for the young kids, but also any parents or grandparents that might have a disability, and she was excited that there was equipment she could use, too, such as the fitness park.