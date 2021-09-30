WATCH NOW: Anti-mask rally held at Winona County Government Building

The Winona County board did not have a COVID-19 mask mandate on its agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, but a mandate is expected to possibly be voted on later this year.

Attendees of the rally who attended the meeting after could speak during the public comment section of the meeting, though.

Currently, according to county administrator Ken Fritz, an enabling ordinance that would possibly allow the board to create a mask mandate to mitigate further COVID-19 spread is under a legal and administrative review.

The enabling ordinance will then be brought to the board, which will decide if they want to continue with the process or not.

The enabling ordinance is expected to be brought to the board either on Oct. 12 or Oct. 26.

The enabling ordinance is necessary, Fritz explained, because currently only the board chair — Marcia Ward — has the power to start a mask mandate, which the board would then be able to continue or end within 72 hours from the start of the mandate.

Ward has been opposed to a mask mandate, though.

If the board wishes to continue with the process after an enabling ordinance is brought to them, a public hearing will be held — which must be at least 10 days after the board decided to have the hearing.

Following that public hearing, the board will discuss the possibility of a mask mandate and continue on from there to possibly implement one.

A vote on a mask mandate may not happen until November, Fritz shared, if the board continues that far into the process.

Winona County board member Chris Meyer, who watched part of the rally, said that she has heard the voices of multiple residents through many emails.

About the discussion of any possible future mask mandate, Meyer said, “I’m genuinely just concerned about people’s health and welfare, their safety, (and) the safety of their families. To me it is not political, it is really just about public health.”

Multiple members of the community spoke during the rally, sharing why they are against a mask mandate — including that possibly masks were not effective against COVID-19.

Annie Casselman, a member of a group formed by residents in the Winona community who do not want a mask mandate, led the way for speakers at the rally. Casselman has previously spoken about masks in front of the Winona Area Public Schools board.

Casselman said during the rally, “We must speak up and speak out for the truth. The truth is masks don’t work. We know that. We know the science. We know the research. They don’t work. If we truly believe that and we can get the message out, we wouldn’t have to be here tonight. We wouldn’t be fighting for this. It would be pointless. It still holds true that the truth will set you free.

She continued, “And we will be free from all these mandates and free from the oppression, if people would just listen to the truth and seek the truth. We need to be free, to have the choice to do what’s best for us. We need to have the freedom to do what’s best for our families. We don’t need the government or anyone else telling us what to do with our health. We can take care of ourselves. We’re big boys and girls.”

Additionally, Casselman shared about the importance of being able to show facial expressions, which is greatly limited by the use of masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to disagree with such statements, though, that masks are not helpful.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated individuals over 2 years old to wear a mask when in public indoors, according to its website.

Additionally, Winona County health officials and the Minnesota Department of Health also recommend the use of masks when indoors in public spaces, along with other additional situations where COVID-19 spread may take place.

