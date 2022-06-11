WATCH NOW: Artspire returns with pottery, printmaking and paw painting

"Ceev tseg."

The name of Shoua Yang's printmaking business translates to "to preserve or to hold on to dearly" in the Hmong language, and the meaning rings true to his artistic mission.

"It's a way to connect Hmong folklore with the youth," Yang says. "It means a lot to tell a story about my background being a Hmong American, about the Hmong diaspora, to be able to gap that disconnect with the Hmong youth, the outside community and anybody that wants to learn more."

Yang, 32, brought his talents to Artspire Saturday for the fourth year, among the some 45 artisans featured at the event. Artspire kicked off the night prior with music from Bill Miller and the Ho-Chunk singers and dancers, and resumed Saturday morning with the Fine Art Fair and Sale, interactive art projects, crafts, and theater and dance performances.

Though the rain drove the festival into the parking ramp and the Pump House Regional Arts Center, activities and performances were able to continue as scheduled. Artspire was scheduled to end with violin music from B2wins.

Yang's art stood out with its black and white aesthetic, intricate detail and compelling imagery. Having studied art at UW-Stout and been mentored in printmaking for four years, Yang has mastered his bold, powerful style, which invites questions about Hmong traditions, mythology and history.

Printmaking, Yang says, is a way to make his art accessible to the general public, as one carved block can be used to create an infinite number of reproductions. His work is sold on cloth, paper or t-shirts to meet more price points.

One woodcut takes between 8 and 12 hours to complete, and Yang says he hopes to bring attention to the historic but increasingly uncommon art form.

"It's a very old traditional style that is no longer being practiced, and (I'm happy to) be able to bring that out of the classroom to the public, and show that whole process and spread the word of the media of printmaking," Yang says.

After the coronavirus forced Artspire to go virtual in 2020, and to slim down the 2021 schedule, Yang was excited to share what he'd been working on during the pandemic and to engage with both fellow artists and the public.

"It means a lot to be back here in person," Yang said. "I'm glad to come back to the community again and see old faces and also new faces."

Additional artists at Artspire included Ann Prey Jewelry, Leaf Street Pottery, Viewpoint Farm Fibers and Handwovens, Lustrous Beaded Creations by Lake and more, and among the community activities at the event were chalk art, paw print painting by the Coulee Region Humane Society and an interactive painting from La Crosse Polytechnic.

The entertainment lineup included La Crosse Dance Centre, Cloud Cult and Enduring Families Project.

For more information on Artspire, visit https://artspire.thepumphouse.org/

