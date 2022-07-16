WATCH NOW: BA.5 variant now dominates; La Crosse County at high COVID level

COVID case rates, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise as the BA.5 variant becomes dominant.

BA.5, a variant of the highly contagious omicron strain, accounted for 65% of U.S. infections as of July 9, per CDC data, and appears able to both spread rapidly and evade vaccination -- a study released July 5 states "BA.4/5 is substantially (4.2-fold) more resistant and thus more likely to lead to vaccine breakthrough infections."

"This BA.5 variant is hyper-contagious and right behind it new variants are coming," says Dr. Gregory Poland, infectious diseases expert and head of Mayo Clinic Rochester's Vaccine Research Group. "We will continue to generate these variants until people are masked and immunized."

According to the New York Times coronavirus tracker, updated July 15, over the past 14 days cases nationwide are up 17%, hospitalizations have increased by 19% -- with around 37,000 patients daily -- there is a 24% increase for ICU stays, and deaths have risen 10%. Fatalities, however, are still a fraction of those during peak omicron, when around 2,600 were reported daily compared to the current 400.

North Carolina is currently seeing the highest increase in infections -- 112% -- and Wisconsin is 34th on the list of states, with the daily average for new cases at 1,755, an increase of 16% from two weeks prior.

La Crosse County, at low COVID level the past two weeks, is now rated high by the CDC, with masking strongly encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination or booster status.

Poland says unvaccinated persons who contract BA.5 are 7.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than those with both their initial and booster doses, and around 15 times more likely to die from the infection. However, he notes, "What this BA.5 sub variant represents essentially is the evolution of this virus to be ever more contagious and to evade the immune protection that we had, either from infection, from vaccination or from both.

"So let me make a clear, clear point here that's a little tough to hear -- whether you've been vaccinated, whether you've been previously infected, whether you've been previously infected and vaccinated, you have very little protection against BA.5 in terms of getting infected or having mild to moderate infection," Poland continues. "You have good protection against dying, being hospitalized, or ending up on a ventilator. It's not perfect. But these viruses will continue to evolve to be able to be transmitted and infect the next person, and the next person."

Poland understands some people are "skeptical" about the dangers of the virus, but stresses COVID is a "serious" virus. Compared to influenza, the odds of being hospitalized or dying from COVID is four to five times, Poland says, and it carries the risk of causing "life altering complications."

"Fortunately, it doesn't do it in everybody. But you don't get to pick whether that's going to happen, and the more times you're infected the greater the risk that happens," Poland says.

Long COVID affects around 1 in 13 adults who had the virus, according to a late June report from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. A preprint study, released in June, reviewed over 5.6 million healthcare records from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and found those with two or more confirmed COVID infections, compared to those with one, had twice the risk of dying and three times the risk of hospitalization within six months of their most recent infection. In addition, they were more likely to suffer heart, lung, digestive, neurologic or kidney problems, diabetes and fatigue.

"As you accumulate these infections, this becomes a worse and worse problem or reaction," Poland said. Youth can also suffer long COVID, with a newly released study from Nature putting the rate at 25.24%. Extended mood symptoms, fatigue and sleep disorders are the most common effects. Multi-inflammatory system disease is another possible consequence of COVID infection in children.

"COVID is a real issue," Poland says. "There's a tendency to think it's not an issue in kids."

New sub variants of omicron will continue to develop, Poland says, without more people taking precautions.

"We are the cause of this," Poland says. "...Every time people are getting infected, the virus has the propensity and the likelihood of changing, and some people get infected with two variants at the same time. And those two variants can recombine their genetic material to produce new variants, and that just keeps happening."

With no decrease in the generation of new strains, Poland has concerns currently available treatment options, like monoclonal antibodies, may prove ineffective to some variants. Some variant-focused vaccines are in the works, but unless more people opt to inoculate the cycle will continue.

"Because we can't get everybody vaccinated -- half of America rejects it -- and because we can't get people to wear masks, what will happen is those who take the vaccine will be well protected until a new variant develops, and then they will become, to various degrees, susceptible and we will just keep doing this," Poland says. "At this rate our great, great, great grandchildren will be getting coronavirus vaccines."

Poland urges those who remain reticent to vaccinate or mask to ask themselves what they think they know that doctors don't, and "then evaluate what your level of expertise is."

Physicians have the goal of keeping people healthy, Poland stresses, and when it comes to the coronavirus "the singularly best way to do that is to be up to date on COVID vaccines, and to wear a proper mask properly."

"It's not vitamins, it's not supplements, it's not home remedies, it's not ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine -- it's not any of those things," Poland says. "Those studies have shown that they don't work. I know people strongly believe otherwise. But the science does not support that. It does support wearing a mask, and getting vaccines, and being careful."