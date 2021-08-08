WATCH NOW: Baby deliveries high at Gundersen, seven sets of twins born in one month

While national birth rates are down — 2020 saw the lowest number in over 40 years — and La Crosse County’s numbers are down 7%, Gundersen’s OB-GYN department is seeing a steady stream of moms-to-be and delivering newborn after newborn.
“We are having more deliveries here, more prenatal patients. In the region and the area, it tends to not always follow the national trends,” says Christina Flisram, administrative director of obstetrics and gynecology at Gundersen. “(The downtrend) may come into play in a couple years, or we may buck the trend overall.”
Last year, Gundersen had a record number of births at 1,660, and has seen an over 6% rise from 2017 to 2020. As of July 31, 2020, 987 babies had been born at the hospital, and on the same date this year the number was at 985. May proved a particularly fruitful month, with 175 infants welcomed, versus a monthly average of 135. In addition, seven sets of twins were born that month.
June births topped out at 136, while July saw 163 deliveries, including three sets of twins.
That May was so busy, says Flisram, was a surprise for the staff, with a number of babies born ahead of their anticipated due date. Typically, the hospital schedules five to 10 workers a day in the department, and some days saw up to 15 patients.
“We may have to change staffing on a whim,” Flisram says, including moving around float staff or calling in employees. “It really becomes a team effort. We try to watch for patterns and adjust the staffin. As predictable as it is (with due dates) it’s still unpredictable.”
Warm weather delivery spikes didn’t use to be the norm at Gundersen, with the cooler months in past years the most bountiful for babies.
“We used to be extremely busy in late fall, and now we’re seeing a shift to late spring and summer,” Flisram says.
Flisram postulates Gundersen’s birth rates are higher than average due to both the hospital having the area’s only level III neonatal intensive care unit — “I think the care and safety here makes people feel more comfortable” — and the La Crosse area in general being family friendly.
“The stability in our community may make family planning easier,” Flisram says. “I’m really excited to continue to see the growth in our community.”
Labor and delivery are a dichotomy of anxiety and joy, and Flisram says the Gundersen team is there every step of the way.
“What I enjoy the most is the impact we see with our families and our patients,” Flisram says. “Our staff supports them in growing their families and to (share in) that joyous moment is really a lot of fun for me.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.