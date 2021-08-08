WATCH NOW: Baby deliveries high at Gundersen, seven sets of twins born in one month

While national birth rates are down — 2020 saw the lowest number in over 40 years — and La Crosse County’s numbers are down 7%, Gundersen’s OB-GYN department is seeing a steady stream of moms-to-be and delivering newborn after newborn.

“We are having more deliveries here, more prenatal patients. In the region and the area, it tends to not always follow the national trends,” says Christina Flisram, administrative director of obstetrics and gynecology at Gundersen. “(The downtrend) may come into play in a couple years, or we may buck the trend overall.”

Last year, Gundersen had a record number of births at 1,660, and has seen an over 6% rise from 2017 to 2020. As of July 31, 2020, 987 babies had been born at the hospital, and on the same date this year the number was at 985. May proved a particularly fruitful month, with 175 infants welcomed, versus a monthly average of 135. In addition, seven sets of twins were born that month.

June births topped out at 136, while July saw 163 deliveries, including three sets of twins.

That May was so busy, says Flisram, was a surprise for the staff, with a number of babies born ahead of their anticipated due date. Typically, the hospital schedules five to 10 workers a day in the department, and some days saw up to 15 patients.