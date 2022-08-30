WATCH NOW: Birder spots brown booby in La Crosse, the state's first recorded sighting

A tip earlier this month took Dexter Patterson on a 144-mile trip to La Crosse, with the subject of his trek itself about 1,500 to 2,000 miles from home.

Patterson, a Madison resident and co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, was directed to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy by the club's Milwaukee leader, Rita Flores Wiskowski, who had heard a brown booby was surfing the waters of the Black River.

The seabirds call tropical oceans home, and while they don't nest on the U.S. mainland, according to the organization All About Birds, they can be found visiting the waters off California or Florida.

But until two weeks ago, a brown booby sighting had never been reported in Wisconsin.

"I was beyond excited to spot a pan-tropical seabird in Wisconsin," Patterson recalls. "It almost didn't feel real."

In a video posted to his Instagram account, wiscobirder, Patterson narrates to his followers his search on the waters, laughing with joy when he spots the brown booby bobbing along.

"Y'all trust me, I'm not trying to scare away a bird that came here for the first time," Patterson says, keeping his boat at a distance. After taking flight for a brief period, the brown booby landed back on the water, close enough for a clear photo.

"He is not being shy," Patterson says in the video, letting out a hearty laugh. "Oh my God. Somebody pinch me! This is unreal!"

While the monumental spotting occurred in his home state, Patterson has traveled across country on his quest to "bird." Outside of the Midwest, he has been to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Myrtle Beach and Clearwater. While in the Bahamas, he was surprised to see a popular Wisconsin bird on tropical waters.

"I remember seeing a great blue heron in the Bahamas and being dumbfounded," Patterson says. "We see lots of blue herons in Wisconsin. To think they traveled that far during the fall migration was unreal."

Patterson developed his passion for birding around five years ago, his "interest sparked after seeing a video of an osprey hunting and snatching a large fish out of the water. Ever since that day, I have wanted to learn as much as possible about birds."

To help connect with other bird lovers and create a community of people of color who love nature, Patterson co-founded the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin in 2021. The group hosts events and field trips, with the hope of sharing the beauty and wonder of the outdoors with persons identifying as BIPOC. Those who support and follow the club's values of diversity, equity, inclusion and access for all are welcome to join.

Birding, the club says, is "Simply the act of watching and enjoying the birds around you. But it is also the act of slowing down and noticing what is going on around you. ... The most important thing is to bring your curiosity, patience and senses. There is much you can see, hear and feel just being out on a walk or at a park."

Without Patterson's network of fellow bird lovers, he most likely would never have been up close with a brown booby on state waters.

"I honestly got (to) witness history," Patterson says. "And I am so grateful for the opportunity."

For more information on BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, visit www.bipocbirdingclub.org.