WATCH NOW: Bone Twister looks to defend title in Tomah tractor pull

Travis Schlabach didn't purchase his Super Stock Diesel tractor off the lot.

"There's not one part on this tractor that ever came from the International (Tractor) factory dealership," Schlabach said. "It's all after-market performance parts."

It took two years for Schlabach and his friend Denny Healey to put the tractor together, but it's now one of the most powerful machines on the National Tractor Pulling Association circuit.

Schlabach and Jerry Zweibahmer hauled the "Bone Twister" to Tomah this week for the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull that started Thursday evening at Recreation Park. Shows are scheduled for noon and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Friday evening show is Military Appreciation Night and is preceded by a motorcycle parade that starts at 6 p.m. The Saturday show features "A Salute to the Farmer."

Schlabach, who owns a heating and plumbing business in Marengo, Iowa, guided the Bone Twister to a season points title last year and drove to a first-place finish in Tomah. Bone Twister has the early lead in 2022 after Zweibahmer, who lives in Spring Valley, Minnesota, filled in as the driver in the NTPA's opening Grand National event at Hutchinson, Minnesota.

Schlabach began building Bone Twister a dozen years ago, and it's the only tractor he's driven competitively. The machine weighs 8,000 pounds, contains three turbo-chargers and generates 5,000 horsepower.

"The motor actually just sits in what they call a cradle that sits right in the frame rail, so there are three bolts that hold the motor in," he said. "We pieced it all together and made everything work."

He said the crew puts a lot of time into maintaining the machine, but it's worth it when he competes in a venue like Tomah.

"The fans are impressed with the amount of smoke that's coming out of it, the speed of the tires and how fast we go down the track," Schlabach said. "The more smoke, the better. The blacker, the better."

Schlabach said the tractor was named Bone Twister after the team adopted the name Boneyard Pulling. He said the Bone Twister name can be appropriate depending on how much the tractor vibrates.

"It will shake your bones once in a while after you rattle your head off the roll cage a few times," he said.

He said there's a good chance that Bone Twister will compete for several more years.

"I don't know if I could ever get rid of it," he said. "We've talked about building a new one, but I haven't pulled the plug and said I want to do that yet."

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

